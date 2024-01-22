TD Asset Management Inc Sells 6,800 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 35.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $56.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $60.22.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

