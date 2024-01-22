TD Asset Management Inc Takes $1.08 Million Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Jack in the Box at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 31.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.2% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $552,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.72.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 1.7 %

JACK opened at $77.99 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

