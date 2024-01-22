TD Securities Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$34.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$34.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on X. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC raised their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TMX Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$62.63.
TMX Group Stock Up 1.8 %
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.27 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.60%. Analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6189024 earnings per share for the current year.
TMX Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
