Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 7,141 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of UFP Industries worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $116.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $128.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.33.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

