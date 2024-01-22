Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $153.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.29.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

