Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,268 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $127.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $134.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,538,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.31.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

