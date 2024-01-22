Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Eagle Materials worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

EXP opened at $204.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $206.47.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

