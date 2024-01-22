Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Essent Group worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,728,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Essent Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 1,442.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 597,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,606,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after purchasing an additional 411,585 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ESNT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

