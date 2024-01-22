Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,633 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 78,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $121,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 79.7% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 859,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 381,167 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 212,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

