Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Saia were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Saia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $450.82 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.87 and a fifty-two week high of $461.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Saia

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.