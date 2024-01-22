Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

NYSE:HWM opened at $55.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

