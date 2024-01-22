Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Red Rock Resorts worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ RRR opened at $54.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

