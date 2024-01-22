Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,082 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PBF Energy were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 486,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.61%.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

