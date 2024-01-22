Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,645 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Shares of FN stock opened at $201.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average is $159.32. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $202.71.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

