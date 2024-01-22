Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 9,674 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,252,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,299,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,243,000 after purchasing an additional 73,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,792,000 after purchasing an additional 278,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,972,000 after buying an additional 2,022,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TMHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,311. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $54.01 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.