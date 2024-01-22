Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,416 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of NMI worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in NMI by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.15. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.18 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 55.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,855 shares of company stock worth $9,631,198. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

