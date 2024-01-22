Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $760,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares in the company, valued at $143,747,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,065 shares of company stock worth $102,879,056 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.38.

SNOW opened at $193.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.68. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

