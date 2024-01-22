Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AGCO were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AGCO by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $763,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of AGCO by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 24.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $117.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.