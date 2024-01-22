Teleflex Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC analyst M. Matson now expects that the medical technology company will earn $3.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.30.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.2 %

Teleflex stock opened at $246.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Teleflex by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,344,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,296,000 after buying an additional 190,950 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

