Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $52.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth $93,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.91%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

