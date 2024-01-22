Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.3 %

Terreno Realty stock opened at $62.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRNO

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.