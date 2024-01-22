Tesla (TSLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $212.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.19 and its 200 day moving average is $244.86. Tesla has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21.5% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.