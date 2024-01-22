Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $107,012.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,929.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.54 per share, for a total transaction of $107,012.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,929.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,828,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,066 shares of company stock valued at $672,186. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,899,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

