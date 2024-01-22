Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $49.73.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Textainer Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Textainer Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

