The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Clorox has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 81.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $142.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

