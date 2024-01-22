The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Clorox has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 81.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Clorox to earn $5.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.
Clorox Stock Performance
NYSE CLX opened at $142.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
