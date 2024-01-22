The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $115.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.93. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.53%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

