The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $46.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XMTR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Xometry from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Get Xometry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xometry

Xometry Stock Performance

Xometry stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. Xometry has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,966 shares in the company, valued at $840,843.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $80,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 141,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,843.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,458 shares of company stock worth $830,857. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.