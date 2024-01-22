The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Target Price to $0.85

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $0.95 to $0.85 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.81% from the stock’s current price.

Singular Genomics Systems Price Performance

Shares of OMIC opened at $0.41 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 13.64.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.38% and a negative net margin of 3,571.18%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

In other news, insider Eli N. Glezer acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.43 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,570,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 4,016.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,565,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,830,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,829 shares during the period. QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 163.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 319,753 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

