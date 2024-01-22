The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock Position Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,452,000 after acquiring an additional 100,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,117,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,349,000 after acquiring an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG opened at $128.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -143.46%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

