The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ODP were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ODP by 875.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.37. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.37%. ODP’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ODP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ODP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

