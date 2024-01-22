The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,104,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,036 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,182,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,041 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,648 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
NYSE PG opened at $147.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $347.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
