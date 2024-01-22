The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.35.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,041 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,648 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.57 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average of $150.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

