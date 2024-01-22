The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG opened at $147.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,041 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,648 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.35.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

