The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Raised by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.2% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $147.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $347.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

