The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,157.50 ($27.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,791.50 ($22.80) on Monday. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,652.50 ($21.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,072 ($26.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,885.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,854.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,827.26.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

