The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,271,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,542,000 after acquiring an additional 51,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 195,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE WMB opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile



The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

