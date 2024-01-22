TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.23 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%. The firm had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at TherapeuticsMD

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

In other news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.