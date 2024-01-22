Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0279 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $279.39 million and $37.17 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00018437 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00022278 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,858.87 or 1.00119348 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011550 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00204240 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003821 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,558,802,676.781069 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0283164 USD and is down -4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $32,585,942.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.