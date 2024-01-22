Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,040 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $4,642,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $345,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.