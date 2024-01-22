Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 349 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $233.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $234.10. The company has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

