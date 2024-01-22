Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 456 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $248.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.98. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $249.05.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,468. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.15.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

