Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 877 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST opened at $137.63 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $139.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

