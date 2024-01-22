Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $150.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.82 and its 200 day moving average is $130.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

