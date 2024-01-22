Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,608,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.70 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.