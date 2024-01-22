Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,482 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.