Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 7,032 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 141.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 28,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,482,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $92,935,000 after purchasing an additional 150,117 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $932,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.