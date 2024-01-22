Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 705.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,535 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4,270.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $289.99 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.50 and a 1 year high of $290.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.55 and its 200 day moving average is $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,208.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

