Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after purchasing an additional 984,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7,923.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 298,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,122,000 after purchasing an additional 295,146 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $238.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

