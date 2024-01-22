Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 5.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT opened at $138.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

