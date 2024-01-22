Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $866,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,519,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,083,000 after buying an additional 35,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Truist Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

